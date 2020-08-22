Keith Wimberly, 55, of Iuka, Mississippi, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his residence. Keith was a member of Mt. Evergreen United Methodist Church where he served as song leader. He was employed at Alabama Painting and was a member of the Painters Union Local #1293 in Muscle Shoals, AL. Keith was an avid Mississippi State Bulldogs fan and enjoyed golf and deer hunting. He also loved to spend time and play ball with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Wimberly; his mother, Jo Ann Wimberly; and three sons, Kyle Wimberly (Joscelyn), Keifer Wimberly (Chelsea), and Isaiah Wimberly, all of Iuka; two sisters, Diane House (Jerry) of Iuka, and Phyllis Lyles (Steve) of Corinth; three brothers, Don Wimberly, Larry Wimberly (Pam) of Olive Branch, and David Wimberly (Vicki) of Maury City, TN; and five grandchildren, Baylee Fleming, Hunter Wimberly, Avery Wimberly, Kooper Wimberly, and Adleigh Wimberly. He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Lee Wimberly; his mother-in-law, Dora Williams; and his sister-in-law, Tina Bullard. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 24, at the Iuka Baptist Church, officiated by Bro. Michael Lambert. Interment will follow in Mt. Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers include Steve Lyles, Jerry House, Galelus Borden, Stevie Ortner, Garrett Johnson, and Phil Moore. Honorary pallbearers include Mike Brown, Stephen Williams, and the members of the Painters Union Local #1293. Visitation is scheduled for 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 23, at the Iuka Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to LeBonheur Children's Medical Center or the Mt. Evergreen Cemetery Fund. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
