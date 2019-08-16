Tupelo- Betty Sue Knight Wimbs, 80, went to her prepared room in heaven on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at The Meadows in Fulton, Mississippi. She had resided at Traceway in Tupelo with her husband, Willie, until a couple of years ago when her health began to fail. She was born August 20, 1938 to William "Bill" and Charlie Mae Thomas Knight of the Fawn Grove Community in Itawamba County. She was a 1957 graduate of Mantachie High School where she was a member of the basketball team. Betty was the first female tool and die maker in the state of Mississippi. For a number of years she worked in Real Estate. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo. She had participated in many Bible studies including the completion of Master Life and served as Precept for five years. She had attended numerous Dr. Bill Gothard seminars. She and her husband, Rev. Willie Wimbs, served as volunteer missionaries in Belize, Jamaica, and four times in Brazil. She had served as a Sunday school teacher at First Baptist, Tupelo, Nanfalia Baptist Church (Alabama) and East Side Baptist, Rayville, Louisiana. Betty also dedicated her time leading Bible studies in Lucedale, Mississippi and served as a volunteer at the food bank. For enjoyment she loved church services, Bible studies, golfing, working with her flowers and spending time with her extensive family members that included three generations. She leaves behind precious family members to serve the Lord her husband, William "Willie" Wimbs of Tupelo; daughter, Debbie Ann Johnson (Reggie) of Fulton; step-daughters, Melinda Wimbs of Gulfport, Katrina Compton of Saltillo, and Terry Wimbs of Plantersville; grandson, Rusty Johnson (Amanda) of Fulton; granddaughter, Jessica Williams (Steven) of Iuka; great-grandchildren, Emma, Evan, Isaac, and Charlie Johnson of Fulton and Drew and Colby Stanford of Iuka; brothers, John Knight (Juanita) of Dorsey, Kenneth (Brenda) of Fairview, and Keith (Amelia) of Fawn Grove; sister, Judy (Jerry) South of Tupelo and sister-in-law, Gertie Knight (Bill) of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Charlie Mae Knight of Fawn Grove Community; brothers, Bill Knight of Fulton and Paul Wayne Knight of Fawn Grove; grandparents, Charlie and Myrtle Thomas of Dorsey and W. G. and Nannie Lee Knight of Dorsey. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, August 17, 2019, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo and will continue following service until 1 p.m. Services honoring her life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Ricky Young officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to LeBonheur Foundation, PO Box 42048, Memphis, TN 38174-2048, in honor of her two grandchildren, Rusty and Jessica and great-grandson, Drew who all were patients there as infants. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.