William Curtis "Rookie" Winders, 74, died Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama. A lifelong Tupelo native, Rookie was the only son of Atlas Weldon "Dudie" Winders and Lorraine Pennington Winders. He was born June 10, 1947. After graduating from Tupelo High School, Rookie honorably served his country in the United States Army National Guard. Rookie was a well-known successful painter throughout Tupelo. He was a past member of the American Legion and served on their board. He was an avid sports fan and loved playing dominos. Rookie is survived by his companion of 15 years, Beth Smith of Tupelo; niece, Susan Cole and her husband, Nelson, of Tupelo; nephew, Brad Miller and his wife, Sherry, of Saltillo; three great-nieces; one great-nephew; two special friends, Taylor Smith, and Josh Smith; and a host of cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joyce Winders Miller. Services honoring Rookie's life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Tommy Winders officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time on Sunday, February 21, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Honorary pallbearers will be Scotty Scruggs, Mike Autumn, Gary Waldo, Roy Timms, and Randle Timms. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or Tupelo Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
