Minnie Azell Windham, 93, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born at Dry Creek in Tippah County on May 9, 1926, to Edward Lee and Birdie Della Wallis Saylors. She taught at Headstart for over 25 years. She was a member of Jumpertown United Methodist Church. She enjoyed flower gardening. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Rev M.J. Pope officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. She is survived by one daughter, Jamie (Wayne) Garner; three sons, Kirby (Kathy) Windham, Denny (Marilyn) Windham, and Guy Windham; four grandchildren, Christy (Rocky) Hughes, Justin Windham, Erin (Russ) Harrell and Allison Windham; three great-grandsons, Jacob Hughes, Isaac Hughes and Graves Daniel Harrell; and one-sister-in-law, Louise Putt. She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jeb" Windham; one granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Windham; her parents; and six siblings, Jean (Dave) Curry, Van (Marie) Saylors, Odie (Maxine) Saylors, Avie (A.C.) Donahue, Annie (Paul) Beck and Alton L. "Jamup" Saylors Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
