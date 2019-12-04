C.B. Windham, 96, a jolly grand ole soul, crossed over to Gloryland while visiting family in Natchez, MS. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Originally named Charles Billups Windham, Jr., C.B. was born to Charles Billups and Clara Dalton Windham on April 26, 1923 in Warren County, MS. Mr. Windham became C.B. upon joining the Navy without a birth certificate in 1940. When asked for his name, he replied, "C.B." A patriotic and devout American, he served in World War II in the Philippines on PT Boat 105, and later PT 181-in the same squadron as did the late President John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Mr. Windham was a Mason and a member of Harmony Lodge in Natchez, MS. He was also currently a member of Faith Outreach Church in Okolona, MS. In 1950, Mr. Windham was employed by Pet Milk Co as a sales rep in Natchez, MS. In 1969, he moved to Monterey, LA and purchased a small store and motel which he named Windham Sportsman Lodge. He also owned a distributorship with Sealtest Milk Co. He was well known for his sales ability. He retired in Okolona in 1993. A service, with U.S. Navy honors, will take place at 2 PM Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with private entombment in the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum at Lee Memorial Park in Verona. Bro. Jimmy Bryan will officiate with the eulogy delivered by Steve Holland. Wanda Carol Sweeney will sing. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Friday only at Holland-Okolona Chapel (300 W. Main). He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Germany Windham, who died March 9, 2007. He was also predeceased by his parents, Charles Billups Windham and Clara Dalton Windham; two brothers and six sisters. He leaves behind one daughter, Glenda Windham Burns (Kenneth); two sons, Charles Billups Windham (Lisa), and James Donald Windham (Susan); 10 grandchildren, Bridget Burns, Tiffany Dohner, Dawn Maynor, Tabitha Bratton, and Jessica Windham; and five grandsons serving as pallbearers, Brother Burns, Chad Windham, Tip Windham, Will Windham, and Trey Windham. Also serving as pallbearer is his nephew, Jon Briggs. He also leaves behind 15 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Outreach Church, 31312 County Line Road, Okolona, MS 38860, or St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
