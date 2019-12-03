OKOLONA -- C.B. Windham, 96, passed away Monday, December 02, 2019, at Merit Hospital in Natchez. Services will be on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 2pm at Holland Funeral Directors - Okolona Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 from Noon-service time only at Holland - Okolona Chapel. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.

