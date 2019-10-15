Eva Sue Hamm Windham, 84, passed away on October 14, 2019, at the Tippah County Nursing Home. She was born on April 21, 1935, to Pinkey E. (P.E.) and Zadie Robson Hamm in Ripley, MS. Eva Sue was a homemaker and a member of Biggersville Pentecostal Chapel. Eva Sue is survived by one son: Rickey Leland Windham and his wife, Paula of Ripley, MS; one grandson: Shane Windham and his wife, April of Saltillo, MS and two great-grandchildren: Spencer and Maggie Windham. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son: Randy Lee Windham; one brother and seven sisters. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. Expressions of sympathy for the Windham Family may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
