Nellie Catherine Windham, 88, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. She was born October 11, 1932, to Lester and Florence Michael. She was a graduate of Jumpertown High School and worked for Brown Shoe, Wolverine and Dr. Scholls Shoe Manufacturing. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 7, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Josh Westmoreland officiating. Burial will be in Crossroads Cemetery. She is survived by three sons, Ricky (Vickie) Windham, Reggy (Bonnie) Windham and Randy (Chris) Windham; eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Windham; her parents; two brothers, Monroe Michael and Franklin Michael; and one sister, Cleo Davis. Visitation will be Monday from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

