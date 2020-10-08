CORINTH -- Jarvis Windom, Sr., 55, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1 pm at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5-6 pm at Church of Christ - Tupelo, MS .

