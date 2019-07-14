Bennie Wingo, 79, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. He was born May 26, 1940 to Mary Frances Anderson Wingo and Hugh Pershing Wingo. He was a graduate of Toccopola High School. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pontotoc. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf and spending time with his family. Services will be at 2:00pm Monday, July 15, 2019, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Rev. Brad Hodges and Rev. Kenneth Corley will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-one daughter-Melanie Sellers (Donnie); and son-Richie Wingo (Anita); 5 grandchildren-Mandi Stutsy Waldrep, Robin Milsap, Donna Gail Stutsy, Carol Anne Wingo and Jake Wingo (Hope); 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: wife-Linda Jones Wingo; parents; and a sister-Betty Kay Wiley. Pallbearers-Jake Wingo, Bill Jones, Jarrod Duff, Chris Grubbs and Paul Gregory. visitation-11:00am until service time Monday, July 15, 2019. Memorials can be sent to the First United Methodist Church , 68 South Main St, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
