PONTOTOC -- Bennie Wingo, 79, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Pontotoc Health & Rehab in Pontotoc. Services will be on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 2pm at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Monday 11am-2pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery.
