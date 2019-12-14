IUKA -- Roger Wingo, 63, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, December 15, at 3:00 p.m. at Mission Lighthouse Church. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at Mission Lighthouse Church. Burial will follow at Snowdown Cemetery.

