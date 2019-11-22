Billy Zane Wingo, Sr., 84, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany, MS. He was born on June 20, 1935, to Charlie Earl and Caretta Hansford Wingo in Tippah County, MS. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. Before his retirement, he was Vice President of Brown Shoe Company and of the Baptist faith. Services will be at 2:30 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:30 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Billy is survived by one son: Billy Wingo, Jr. of Blue Mountain, MS; three sisters-in-law: Billie Yates of Blue Mountain, MS, Barbara Shedd of Brookhaven, MS, Bonnie Hall of Brandon, MS He was preceded in death by his wife: Betty Jean Moore Wingo; his parents; one sister: Marnell Ambrose; and one brother: Ferris Earl Wingo. Expressions of sympathy, for the Wingo family, may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
