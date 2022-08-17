Marion Mayes Winkler, Jr. was born in New Orleans on September 18, 1930 to Marion M. Winkler, Sr. and Marie Jensen Winkler. He departed this life a 4PM Monday, August 15, 2022 from the Franks Green House after a year of failing health. The Winklers moved to Tupelo when little Marion was 5 years old. Mr. Winkler, Sr. founded M.M. Winkler and Associates, a pioneer Tupelo accounting practice. Marion attended the Public Schools of Tupelo and graduated Tupelo High School in 1948 with honors, serving his senior year as Student Body President and winning the Balfour Award. He earned the Eagle Scout from the infamous Troop 12 at First Methodist Church. Winkler attended the University of Mississippi for two years where he pledged Sigma Chi and was Alpha Psi Omega, freshman Scholars society. He completed his Bachelor's Degree from Vanderbilt University in 1951 and was accepted at Tulane Medical School in New Orleans. Dr. Winkler excelled at Tulane where he was a member of Phi Chi Medical Fraternity. He won the best Thesis Award his senior year. Dr. Winkler served a rotating internship at Confederate Memorial Medical Center in Shreveport and served his first year of Pediatrics Residency at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson and his subsequent two years at St. Louis Children's Hospital completing his medical education in 1958. An always patriotic American, Dr. Winkler served as a Captain in the US Army Medical Corps and ultimately became Chief of Staff in Pediatrics at Fort Stewart, GA. Dr. Winkler entered the private practice of Pediatrics in Tupelo in 1960 and retired in 1998. His kindness to children, his encouragement of their parents and his complete devotion to the practice of Pediatrics is legendary. Dr. Winkler served a Chief of Staff at NMMC in Tupelo. Dr. L.L. Dougal, Dr. Robert Pegram and he were responsible for the founding and growth of the McDougal Center in Tupelo. Dr. Winkler organized the Tupelo Community Chorus in 1960 and was a promoter and sustainer of the Arts, Music and Literature in the Tupelo area. He served faithfully for over 50 years on the Board of Directors of the Regional Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo, literally until his death. Not only was he a lifelong Rotarian but also Dr. Winkler was member since childhood of the First United Methodist Church in Tupelo where he served on the Administrative Board, among other offices of the Church including being an active member for over 50 years of the Chancel Choir. He loved "High Church" music in which he found powerful spiritual strength. Dr. Winkler loved tennis and golf, was all things Ole Miss and a wine aficionado of the first order! He held membership in the Memphis chapter of International Wine and Food Society, Knights of the Vine, Cavaliers of Wine and the Chevaliers Du Taste Wine. He married the mother of his children, Susan Shands in 1954. She died in 2004 and he later married Jeanette Watson Winkler who died in 2017. Dr. Winkler forged a wide path of progressive leadership and passion for serving others in his 91 years. His legacy of educational achievement, devotion to country, as a beloved pediatrician, church leader, civic pioneer and sports enthusiast will always serve as an example of noble and purpose-filled living. A Funeral Service will be held at 10AM Saturday, August 20, 2022 from the Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church in Tupelo with Rev. Rusty Keen, Rev. David Shumaker and Dr. Joe Edd Morris officiating. Private family only burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9AM-service time on Saturday only in the Gathering Room at FUMC-Tupelo. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Dr. Winkler is survived by his son, Marion Mayers Winkler, III and wife, Jean of Selah, Washington; his daughter, Elizabeth "Libba" Winkler McKay of Tupelo; 2 grandchildren, Hayden Winkler and wife, Yesenia of Yakima, Washington and Annabeth McKay McGahee and husband, Nathan of Cumming, Georgia; two great grands, Shayley and Marybelle; a brother, Robert Winkler of Bonifay, Florida; and a nephew and several nieces and cousins. The family thanks Lela Green for her graciousness and dedication in the care of Dr. Winkler. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Music Ministry, P.O. Box 832, Tupelo, MS 38802, or to Regional Rehabilitation Center, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS 38801.
