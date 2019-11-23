Woodland- Kenneth Wyatt Winter, 70, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. He was born October 29, 1949 in Houston to the late Robert Henry Winter and Louise Wright Winter. He was a member of Amity Baptist Church. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Amity Baptist Church in Woodland with Bro. Scott Griffin, Bro. Johnny Cherry and Bro. Lee Dillard officiating. Burial will be at Poplar Springs Cemetery in Vardaman. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by two sons, Kenneth Dewyatt Winter (Jennifer) of Mantee, MS, Stephen Wayne Winter (Crystal) of Woodland, MS; six granddaughters, Courtney Taylor, Brittany Edwards, Whitney Winter, Naomi Winter, HaliBeth Winter and Hannah Grace Winter; four grandsons, Zach Winter, Robert Corey Winter, Stephen Winter, Jr. and Tristen Winter; four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Henry Winter and Louise Wright Winter; his wife, Barbara Ann Winter; a son, Jeffery Lynn Winter; a brother, James Robert Winter. Pallbearers will be James Winter, James Bubba Gregory, Jack Pumphrey, O. L. Melton, III, Jay Sterkel, Paul Criddle, Kelvin Winter and Andy Landreth, Honorary Pallbearers: Raymond Pumphrey, Bob Armstrong and Sammy Baker. Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until time of service at 2:30 p.m. at Amity Baptist Church. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
