On Thursday morning, August 19, 2021, Latacia Burks Winter, 40, resident of Walnut, died tragically from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident in Marshall County. Funeral Services remembering the life of Tacia will be at 3 PM Monday, August 23 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Burke officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery near Walnut. Visitation will be Monday, August 23 from 1 PM to 3 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Tacia was born March 17, 1981 in Kilmichael, MS and is the daughter of Natalie Mullins Curtis (Keith) of Grenada and the late James Clinton Burks. She was a graduate of Central Hinds Academy in Raymond, MS and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. On February 17, 2008, she married her beloved husband, Gregory Nathan Winter, who survives. Tacia served passionately as an extremely dedicated and skilled nurse for 18 years. In anything that she did, Tacia gave 100% effort and worked hard to love and help others, often times going above and beyond to bring patients gifts to brighten their day. In her free time, Tacia loved to cultivate life, from growing numerous plants to caring for her koi pond. She is remembered sitting by the koi pond many mornings drinking her coffee, watching the pond peacefully hum with life. Tacia also loved to spend time with her family and show her love through gift giving. She felt so much joy through giving gifts and keeping momentous photographs of her loved ones. Everyone could see how much she cherished her family. She loved especially to laugh with her twin sister Christi and other family members, constantly trying to bring about joy through laughter. Tacia loved her family more than anything. Tacia's joy was to be a caring mother to Emma and Lily, spending countless hours planning the perfect parties to celebrate them on their birthdays. Her love was to be a loving partner and companion to Greg. Her adoration was to be a lifelong best friend to her sister, Christi. Tacia lived vivaciously and loudly because of her love for her life and family. She is survived by a family who will forever remember her as the giving, compassionate, loving woman that she was. Memories will continue to be shared by her mother, Natalie Curtis (Keith), her husband, Greg Winter, her two precious daughters, Emma and Lily, two sisters, Christi DeLaughter (Jim) of Brandon and LaQue Balderas (Kent Hegenauer) of Reno, NV, one brother, Adam Burks of Madison, paternal grandfather, Odell Burks of Pearl, an uncle, Mike Burks of Paducah, KY, a niece, Daisy DeLaughter, nephew, Alex Sudduth, two special cousins, Leigh DeLaughter (Bill) and Tonya Boyd, father and mother in law, Bill and Kay Winter of Walnut and a host of family and many friends. She was also preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Linda Burks and an aunt, Jena Berrong The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Tacia's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.