Ravis Joe Winter, 71, passed away Tuesday, January 05, 2021, at his residence in Vardaman. Services will be on Friday, January 8, 2021 1:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church . Visitation will be on Friday, January 8, 2021 11:00AM-1:00PM at New Hope Baptist Church .

