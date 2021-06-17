Gara was born to Gip and Katie Winter in Pontotoc, Ms., the 5th of 6 children. Growing up there, she attended Algoma school where she developed lifetime friends and memories. On Oct.11,1949, Gara married Jack Roye in Pontotoc. They farmed and had a dairy. Their two children, Shelia and Jesse were born in Pontotoc. In early 1961, they made a hard choice to leave Pontotoc and farm life, but Pontotoc would always be home to them. They established "Roye's Fabric Center" in Monroe, Louisiana which continued until 1993. They came to love Monroe and especially their wonderful friends and church family at Calvary Baptist. A wonderful seamstress, she often got up hours before work and children to school to make an outfit. The best cake baker ever and always prepared to serve a meal unexpectedly, Gara was a true southern lady with a ready smile and generous heart. She loved her family. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Jack, her parents Gip and Katie Winter, sisters Ernal, Erlene, and Georgia, one brother, Herbert, and son in law Glenn Leshe. Left to honor her memory are her children, Shelia Roye Leshe, Jesse Roye and wife Vicki, grandchildren Angela Juneau(husband Mark), Roye Leshe(wife Tina), Justin Roye, Jada Stephenson (husband John) and seven great grandchildren, Daniel, Cara, Hannah, Aaron, Vivie, Gara and Jackson. Gara has one surviving sister, Mary, and numerous dearly loved nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 11AM on Saturday, June 19, 2021 continuing to service time of 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Fred Hartley will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
