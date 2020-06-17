HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Vernelle Winter, 81, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church of Holly Springs with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Saturday 10:00 am until service.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.