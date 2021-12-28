Dena Mae McClerkin Wise, 95, of Pontotoc County, Mississippi, a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, December 27, 2021. Dena Mae, as she was affectionately called by her husband, was born on July 1, 1926, to James Calvin and Annie Pearl McClerkin in Salem, Tennessee. She was the third child of seven children. She graduated from Brighton High School where she played on the high school basketball team. Dena was a faithful member of Bethany Primitive Baptist Church. She helped found A & T Parts and Rebuilders where she served for many years. She will always be remembered for the many meals she cooked, graciously serving her large and ever-growing family, having many favorite Bible verses, playing piano, and sharing stories and games with her grandchildren. Shortly before she passed, she asked if everyone had a plate to eat; always making sure everyone was taken care of before her. Family, friends, and strangers were always welcome at her table. She loved well and prayed often. On January 4, 1946, she married Toy Dulane Wise, in Union County, Mississippi. Shortly after he was deployed by the Army, Dena was able to join him while he was stationed in California for a brief time. They lived several years in the Memphis, Tennessee area until they moved to Mississippi and eventually settled in Pontotoc County, Mississippi to help on the Wise Family Farm. She was preceded in death by her spouse of 56 years, Toy Dulane Wise, her siblings J.C McClerkin, Helen McClerkin Dickey, Billy McClerkin, Bobby McClerkin, Betty McClerkin Lovett, and a daughter-in-law Tammy Coleman Wise. Dena is survived by her children Terry (Leesa) Wise, Jerry (Janet) Wise, Jannie (Bush) Hamilton, Barry Wise, and Lana Wise, 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and sibling Jessie (Pat) McClerkin. Special someones include Wanda (the late G.C.) Moroney, James Moroney, Don (Sonya) Moroney, and a host of many more nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Visitation and services will be Thursday, December 30th, at Bethany Primitive Baptist Church, Pontotoc, Mississippi. Visitation begins at 11:00 a.m. and will continue until services at 2:00 p.m. Officiants will include Elder Larry Wise and Elder Jeremy Wise. Pallbearers include: Will Bishop, Jason Bragg, Brooks Hamilton, Don Moroney, Josh Wise, and Sam Wise. Interment at Ecru Cemetery. No graveside services. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to Bethany Primitive Baptist Church. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.