Janette Gray Wise, after a long, fruitful and blessed life, transformed from this life to her life eternal on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 4, 2021 from Shearer Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona where she had briefly resided. She was 84. Janette was a native of Shannon and was born on June 5, 1937 to the late Monroe Gray and Mary Davis Gray. She was Valedictorian of her 1955 Shannon High School class. Janette married Louie Wise in Chickasaw Co. on July 23, 1955, a union of almost 40 years until his death on July 10, 1995. Janette was a seamstress at Delta Trouser/Meadow Sportswear/Indian Creek Apparel for 37 years. After retirement there, she became the beloved custodian of the First Baptist Church, the First United Methodist Church and Gatlin St. Church of Christ until her health failed. Janette had a sweet spirit and contagious disposition. She loved everyone and made everyone feel very special. Never afraid of work and quite the independent soul, she will long be remembered for her kindness, compassion for those less fortunate and for loving her family unconditionally. Janette loved reading, flowers and gardening and faithfully attending the Gatlin St. Church of Christ. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Today, Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman officiating. Private family burial will follow in Oddfellows Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 AM Today , Tuesday Dec. 7 at Holland-Okolona Chapel, which is honored to be assisting their friends. Janette leaves behind two children, Patsy Marie Wise of Okolona and Robert Wise and his wife, Connie of Amory; 3 grandchildren, Kirby Sykes (Shelli), Melanie Wise and Aaron Wise (Briana); 2 great-grandchildren Gwendolyn Byars & Briana Wise, Jr.; a special friend and caregiver, Charlotte Wooten; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Mary Gray, her husband, Louie Wise and a grandson she adored, Christopher Neil Thomas and his father, Bugg and 7 siblings, Bagie, Ruble, James, Virginia, Mary, Benoit and Anna Laura. Pallbearers will be Russell Jolly, Gib Wise, Ronny Wise, Paul Edwards, Joe Shoemaker, Andrew Earnest, and Jerry Hall. Honorary pallbearer will be Ernie Sykes. Memorials may be made to the Christopher Thomas Endowed Memorial Scholarship, c/o Itawamba Community College, 801 Hill St., Fulton, MS. 38843 or to Gatlin St. Church of Christ,111 North Gatlin, Okolona, Ms. 38860.Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.