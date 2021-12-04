Lottie Urea Robbins Wise, Age 101of Pontotoc County Mississippi, slipped quietly away from her earthly tabernacle and took her heavenly flight on December 4, 2021. She was surrounded by the love of her large family and many friends and neighbors. Urea was a faithful member of Bethany Primitive Baptist Church , Farmers' Wife, Homemaker, and a wonderful example to all her many offspring. She loved church, traveling, singing, flowers and gardening and hosting visiting family and guests to her home. Urea was born in Union County in the Pinedale Community to the late Lee and Susie Robbins. She was a graduate of Pinedale High School. Urea is preceded in death by her parents Lee Walter Robbins and Susan Elnora Taylor Robbins, Husband: Stanley Wise, Sr. Son-in-Love: Travis Coker, Granddaughter-in-love: Lisa Barnes Parrish, Sisters: Lucille Shaw, Clora Busby, Lorene Reynolds, Ada Sneed, Brothers: Alford, Columbus, Kinard, and Jimmy Robbins. Other Special Loved Ones: Durley and Reba Sneed Survivors include, Children: Glynda Coker, Peggy Hall (James), Melba Beaman (Bob), Stanley Wise, Jr., Jimmy Wise (Regina), Phillip Wise (Deanna), Grandsons: Donald Parrish, Jeff Parrish (Darlene), Lee Parrish (Cindy), Michael Hall (Valarie), Robby Beaman (Brandy), Stan Wise, III (Renee), John Wise (Madeyln), Adam Wise. Granddaughers: Beth Hall Geoghegan (Hal), Stephanie Beaman Dyer (Steve), Katherine Wise Schrock (Simeon), Allison Wise (Christian), Melissa Wise (James), Audrey Prince (Steven). She is also survived by 25 Great Grand Children and 16 Great Great Grand Children, Special Nephew: Willie Froyd Sneed (Sue), Special Caregivers: Marie Sansing, Brenda Towery, and the wonderful staff of Home Care Hospice. Visitation and Services will be Tuesday, November 7th at Bethany Primitive Baptist Church. Visitation begins and 10:00 am and will continue until Services at 1 pm. Her Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers. Interment at Shady Grove Community Cemetery. No graveside services: Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to the charity of your choice, Bethany Primitive Baptist Church or Shady Grove Community Cemetery Fund in care of Glynda Wise Coker 357 Shady Grove Rd. Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.