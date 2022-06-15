Mary Earlene Webb Wise, 74, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at her home. She was born on November 8, 1947, in Haynes, AR to Charlie Lee and Mary Ann Moton Webb. She moved with her family to Mississippi as a child. She attended Greenwood Springs school and worked in the area garment plants but was a homemaker most of her life. She married William Gene Wise on August 19, 1963. She had a green thumb and could grow anything. She loved her grandchildren and was a proud great-grandmother. She was a member of DePriest Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in with Bro. Phillip Miles and Bro. Russell Minga officiating. Burial will be in the Lockhart Cemetery in Gattman. In addition to her husband, Gene Wise, she is survived by three daughters, Sheila Irvin (David) of Gattman, Brenda Langford (Eric) of Hatley, and Linda J. Worthey (Lowell) of Hatley; 5 grandchildren, Matthew Irvin, Shelby Langford Creekmore (Jonathan), Ethan Langford, Carter Worthey, and Alaina Dickens (Jacob); a great granddaughter, Finley Dickens; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; 4 brothers, Raymond Lee, James, T.L. and C.L. Webb; three sisters, Willa Dean Moore, Polly Gail Turman, and Evie Jean Paulman; and an infant brother and sister. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be James and Joe Easter, and Dale Pennington. Visitation will be on Friday from noon until 2 p.m. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
