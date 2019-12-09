Mr. Richard Clark "Dickie" Wise, 67, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. A lifelong resident of Okolona, he was born April 21, 1952 in Okolona, MS, to Kirby Wise, Jr. and Laura Carlisle Wise. He was a customer service representative for many years employed by United Furniture Manufacturing, working until 2 weeks ago. He was a walking historian, loved history and reading history books, and all things about Okolona. He kept up with current events, reading the daily newspaper. Dickie was an Elvis fan, enjoyed dominoes, westerns and Clint Eastwood, and he was a master gardener. A celebration of life service will be held 10 AM, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Minister Tommy Lawson and Minister Mickey Beam officiating. Graveside service will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be today from 4 PM - 7 PM and Wednesday from 9 AM - service time, all at the Okolona Chapel. Survivors include his daughter, Brandi Carter (Mike) of Wren, and Brandi's mother, Brenda Perry of Shannon; 1 nephew, Brian Wise (Leslie) of Amory; twin granddaughters, Riley and Sydni Carter, and grandson, Thomas Carter. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ledrew Wise. Pallbearers will be Brian Wise, Jackie Moore, Jerry Hall, Gib Wise, Ronnie Wise, Mike Jolly and Russell Jolly. Honorary pallbearers will be his work associates at United Furniture and his running buddies. Memorials may be sent to Okolona Carnegie Library, P.O. Box 126, Okolona, MS 38860 or Gatlin Street Church of Christ, 107 North Gatlin Street, Okolona, MS 38860. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
