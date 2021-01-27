Jannie Sue Carlisle Wiseman was born on April 28, 1942 in Memphis, Tennessee. She graduated from Sheridan High School as valedictorian of her class and then attended Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Jannie met Billy Roy Wiseman, in Memphis, Tennessee in 1961 and they were married on November 22, 1962. During their 58-year marriage, they lived in Memphis for five years before moving to Southaven in 1967. They were members of Colonial Hills Baptist Church where Jannie became the church treasurer and financial secretary. She served in this position for 27 years, and then worked another 20 years at Brannon Professionals before she retired in 2018. Jannie enjoyed listening to gospel music, traveling with the TNT church group, going on cruises with her family and friends, shopping, water skiing, trips to "the country" to ride four wheelers with her grandchildren, going to the rodeo with Roy, and above all, spending time with her family and friends whether over a meal or just coffee. Her family was essential to her and her greatest joy came from being with those she loved. Jannie went to Heaven on January 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Waid and Margie Carlisle; her daughter, Pamela Rena Wiseman; one grandchild; her brother, Wayne Hall; four half-sisters, Dorsie Wilson, Dixie Phillips, Ladurma Smith, and Mildred Cox. Jannie is survived by her husband, Billy Roy Wiseman; a daughter, Belinda Brannon (Mark); a son, Brent Wiseman (Christy); two grandchildren, Jonathan and Callee Wiseman, all of Southaven, MS; two sisters-in-law, Nell Hall of Monroe, LA and Jackie Stokes of Pontotoc, MS. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Thank you to all who have prayed and loved on Jannie. Our family is forever grateful. If you would like to make a donation in her honor, please consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or DeSoto Hills Baptist Church. The visitation will be Friday, January 29, 2021 from 11AM to 1PM. The service will be from 1PM - 2PM at DeSoto Hills Baptist Church, 4680 Getwell Road, Southaven, MS. Graveside ceremony will be at 4PM at Endville Baptist Church Cemetery, 115 Endville Road, Belden, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.