John Brewer Wiseman, Sr., 84, was born December 9, 1936, in New Albany, the son of Paul Hunter and Pauline Brewer Wiseman. He departed this life on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Mr. Wiseman was a member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon in the past, a veteran of the Mississippi National Guard, and he was a retired house painter. Services will be at 1:00 P. M., Saturday at Glenfield Funeral Home, with Reverend Randy Kolb, officiating. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday evening at Glenfield Funeral Home from 6:00 P. M. until 8:00 P. M. Survivors include his wife, Shirley Jean Butler Wiseman of Blue Mountain; son, John Brewer Wiseman, Jr. of Memphis; three daughters, Lisa DeChant of Alden, Kansas, Karen Nix of Blue Mountain, and Carolyn Suddreth, of Grove Hill, Alabama; grandchildren, Kayla Kwasinski, Jake Suddreth, Autumn Suddreth, A. J. DeChant, and Jamie DeChant; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Hunter Wiseman, his sister, Martha Joan Ray, and his grandson, Joshua Ralph.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.