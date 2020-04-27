Betty Jane Witcher, 80, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at The Meadows after an extended illness. She was born August 22, 1939 in Saltillo to Ervin and Helen Stanford. Betty earned her nursing degree and worked in the medical field for many years until her retirement. She was a member of the Mayfield Church of Christ. She enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with her family. Betty leaves behind her three sons, Ricky Witcher and wife, Jacque, Rusty Witcher and wife, Amber, and Robby Witcher and wife Sonya, all of Saltillo; four grandchildren, Zack Witcher, Josh Witcher, Kelly Witcher, and Jonathan McNutt; one sister, Nada Brazil of Mobile, Alabama; a niece, Shelly Bounchareune; and two nephews, David Brazil and Donny Deaton. She was preceded in death by two sons, Stan Witcher and Randy Witcher; her parents, Ervin and Helen Stanford; and two daughters-in-law, Tina Witcher and Gail Witcher. A private family service will be held to honor Betty's life on Friday as she is entombed at the Lee Memorial Park Mausoleum. Ministers Adam Miller and Mark Shires will officiate. W.E. Pegues funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Mayfield Church of Christ, 2348 Hwy. 145, Saltillo, Miss. 38866. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
