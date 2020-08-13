TUPELO -- Anthony Lamar Witherspoon, 59, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at North MS Medical Center-Pontotoc in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 P.m. at College Hill Cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 two hour prior to graveside at walk-thru at Agnew Funeral Ho me.

