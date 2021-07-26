N.L. Jones Funeral Directors - A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 1p.m. at Hope Church, 2094 McCullough Blvd., Tupelo, MS. Memorial Service will be held at First United Christian Church, 404 N. Spring Street in Tupelo, Friday, July 30, 2021 at 5:30p.m. Interment will be at the Porter's Memorial Garden in Tupelo immediately after the Celebration service. Visitation will begin 1 hour before the service at Hope Church. Candace CarLin Witherspoon Antwine, 45, of Fort Meade, Maryland passed away on July 16, 2021. Candace was born May 18, 1976 to Carlton Witherspoon and Linda Dace King Witherspoon in Tupelo, Mississippi. Candace graduated from the University of Mississippi for Women. She earned a master's degree from Hawaii Pacific University and a master's degree from Webster University. Candace was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. She made a career working for the U.S. Department of Defense. At the time of her passing, Candace was the District 1 Board of Education Member for Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland. She is survived by her father Carlton Witherspoon of Sherman, MS, her son, Joseph Houston Antwine, IV. of Fort Meade, MD, her brother, Carlton D. Witherspoon (Lola) of Saltillo, MS, her sister, Brandace A. Witherspoon of Rochester, MN, and her brother, Joshua C. Witherspoon of Long Beach, CA. She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Dace King Witherspoon. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
