Jacqueline 'Jackie' Annette Witherspoon was born March 3, 1954 in Tupelo, MS. The third child of Bunyan and Billie Joyce Tynes Witherspoon. She passed away unexpectedly on January 5, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She graduated from Tupelo High School in 1973. Afterwards attending Itawamba Community College followed by Alcorn State University where she majored in Special Education and Sociology. A faithful and devoted member of Emmanuel Church of God in Christ in Tupelo, MS until her transition where she sang alto in the local choir and with the International Music Department of the Church of God in Christ, as a Sunday School teacher, a Deaconess, and on the kitchen committee. Being fully committed to the work of the Lord, Jackie was called into the ministry in January 2016. She was an ambassador of Jesus Christ and devoted to her call unto God. She was a former employee for the State of Mississippi for the Department of Human Services, North Mississippi Medical Center's culinary department where she retired after 10 years of service. Currently employed with Tupelo Public School District. Jackie enjoyed reading, playing Candy Crush, baking, cooking and spending time with family and friends. Those who knew and loved her will miss her passionate love of life and the spirit of joy she presented to each person whose life she touched. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents. To cherish her memories - her son; Thaddeus L. (Devena) Witherspoon of Nashville, TN; six brothers: Carlton Witherspoon of Belden, MS; Charles (Elizabeth) Witherspoon of San Jose, CA; Michael (Patricia Ann) Witherspoon of Kent, WA; George Mitchell Witherspoon of Tupelo, MS; Dennis Culp of Kent, WA; and Anthony Culp of Tupelo, MS; two sisters Jennifer Culp O'Neal and Angela Culp both of Tupelo, MS; one uncle; Ivo "Bo" G. Tynes of Fresno, CA., two aunts; Udotsey Tynes Spears of Milwaukee, WI., Emma Lois Lathan Tynes of Fresno, CA. a host of beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
