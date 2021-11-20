Jesteen Witherspoon 81 passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS surrounded by her family. She was born July 15, 1940 in Pontotoc County. She was the daughter of George and Ida Lee Witherspoon. She professed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined College Hill C. M. E. Church, where she remained a faithful member until death. She was usher president, Sunday School treasurer, and a member of the choir. she was involved in all other church activities. Jesteen attended College Hill School in Pontotoc, MS and attended college at Okolona Junior College in Okolona, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Odessa Garmon, Mae Florence Carrouthers and Stella Jean Hutchinson. She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Dexter Witherspoon (Sandra) of Tupelo, MS, Four sisters: Jimmie Standifer and Macie West of Pontotoc, MS, Dorothy (Andrew) Thomas of Munster, IN and Vella Douglas of Chicago, IL; four grandchildren, Brandy Montgomery, Monique Esters, Portia Binder and Kendall Ware; two great grandchildren, Alaysia Berry and Kailen Ware; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends, Service will be Monday, November 22, 2021 at 12:00 - noon at College Hill C. M. E. Church in Pontotoc, MS with Rev. Ernie Wright officiating and burial in the College Hill cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Monday, November 22, 2021 at College Hill C. M. E. Church in Pontotoc, MS. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
