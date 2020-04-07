John Earvin Witherspoon

John Earvin Witherspoon, 77, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born February 27, 1943 to John Wesson and Levora (Polly) Witherspoon. He recently retired as a custodian after many years at Carver Elementary School. He is survived by son Michael Witherspoon (Teresa), John Fitzgerald Agnew, John Anthony Witherspoon (Connie), Jarvis Witherspoon (Anitra) all of Tupelo, MS,and Gary Witherspoon (Tenesha) of Warner Robins, GA; daughter Precious Witherspon of Tupelo, MS; stepsons EJ Johnson, Josh King and their mother Tonya Witherspoon, all of Tupelo, MS; brothers Jerry Witherspoon (Lafan) of Inglewood, CA and AW Moore (Shug) of Iuka, MS; sisters Nettie McBride of Chicago, IL and Katherine Hokey (James) of Jackson, MS; a special niece Sherry Bradley (Johnny) of Tupelo, MS; twenty-one (21) grandchildren, six (6) great-grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends. Graveside service will be Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 12pm at Porters Memorial Park. Walk-thru viewing one hour prior to service. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."

