John Witherspoon, 55 passed away on March 12, 2021 after a sudden illness. He was a member of Whitehill Missionary Baptist Church in Tupelo, MS. He was employed at Cooper Tire for 21 years. He enjoyed going to church, fishing, going to sports events and spending time with his family. John was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan and LA Lakers fan. John leaves behind his loving wife Connie Witherspoon. Daughters Corianna Witherspoon, Aneshia Mackey, Shavontae Mackey. Sons Jayshawn Garmon, Jermiah Witherspoon, Javeon Witherspoon, Jarqualon Witherspoon. Grandchildren Ja'Kyra Dior Cooperwood, Zanareya McIntosh, Leah Stribling, Destiny McIntosh, Taylin McIntosh. There will be a walk thru viewing on Friday March 19, 2021. Public viewing from 4-6pm. Graveside funeral services will be on Saturday March 20, 2021 at Porters Memorial Park Tupelo, MS at 12 pm. Reverend Jeffrey Daniels officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.