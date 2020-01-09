WEST POINT, MS -- Ricky R. Witherspoon, 57, passed away Monday, January 06, 2020, at his home residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Third Mt. Olive M.B. Church . Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at London Chapel Cemetery.

