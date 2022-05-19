Annette Shoffner Witt passed away May 18, 2022 at the age of 70 at her home in Ripley, MS. She was born August 29, 1951 to Carlos Shoffner and Elizabeth Williams Shoffner in Marshall Co., MS. Annette worked for Benchcraft and for Kimes and Stone Construction as a Machine Operator. She attended the Fellowship Baptist Church. Funeral will be Friday, May 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Committal will be at Fellowship Cemetery. Annette is survived by one son: Eddie Lee Witt (Lenora) of Dennis, MS; one daughter: Angie Lynn Rogers (Jason) of Ripley, MS; one brother: Nathan Shoffner (Sarah) of Ripley, MS; three sisters: Sherry Moffitt of Ripley, MS, her twin sister: Nanette Pannell (Pete) of Blue Mountain, MS, Peggy Cissom of Ripley, MS; three grandchildren: Landon Witt (Olivia) of Ripley, MS, Leah Fowler (Johnson) of Corinth, MS, Layla Rinehart of Iuka, MS; one great-grandchild on the way: L.J. Fowler. She is preceded in death by her husband: Danny Ray Witt; her parents; one sister: Olma Lou Thomas; three brothers-in-law: Lee Thomas, Frank Cissom, Larry Moffitt. Officiating will be Bro. Michael Baker and Bro. Cody Matlock. Pallbearers will be Casey White, Rodney Gates, Jacob Rainey, Michael Witt, C.J. Witt, Johnson Fowler. Honorary Pallbearers are Ethan Hatcher, Danny Arnold, Zachary Akins, Steven Carter. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
