Danny Ray Witt, 67, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at his home in Ripley. He was born June 24, 1952, to Lee and Glena White Witt in Tippah County - Mississippi. Danny was a Construction Supervisor Kimes and Stone Construction Company. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Fellowship Baptist Church with Bro. Bill Baker officiating. Burial will be follow in Fellowship Cemetery. Visitation will continue Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 7:00 AM until 12:00 Noon at McBride Funeral Home, then move to the Church for visitation from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM. Danny is survived by his wife of 49 years, Annette Shoffner Witt of Ripley, MS; one daughter: Angie Lynn Rodgers (Jason) of Ripley, MS; one son: Eddie Lee Witt (Lenora) of Dennis, MS; one sister: Vicki Cheek (Charlie) of Blue Mountain, MS; two brothers: Arnold Witt (Brenda) of Ripley, MS, Carl Witt (Rita) of Ripley, MS; three grandchildren: Leeah Fowler (Johnson) of Corinth, MS, Layla Rinehart of Dennis, MS, Landon Ray Witt of Ripley, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister: Kathy Witt; two brothers: Johnny Witt and Stanley Witt. Pallbearers will be Jacob Rainey, C.J. Witt, Phil Witt, Charles Cheek, Marty Murry, Michael Witt. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kimes-Stone Family and Employees and Woody Childers and Horse Shoe Bend Crew. Expressions of sympathy. for the Witt family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
