Perry Rayburn Witt, 74, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born May 14, 1946, in Tippah County to Oscar Perry Witt and Etta Sanford Witt. He was a member of First Baptist Church of New Albany. He was retired from the trucking industry and a veteran of the U. S. Army having served in Vietnam. A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Vista Memorial Park with Bro. Cole Owen officiating. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife: Judith Ann Colson Witt; 1 daughter: Denise Owen (John Robert) of New Albany; 2 sons: Steven Witt (Jessica) of Blue Mountain and Brian Alexander (Cassie) of Olive Branch, MS; 10 grandchildren: Lee Witt, Paige Gailor, Cole Owen, Allie Owen, Dustin Witt, Brandon Burks, Brady Canerdy, Kinsley Alexander, Colson Alexander, and Noah Alexander; and 6 great-grandchildren: Leah Witt, Billy Joe Witt, Ridlee Gailor, Everlyrose Burks, Laine Witt, and baby boy Gailor. He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 granddaughter: Dixie Witt. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. In honor of Mr. Witt's service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the U. S. Army flag during his service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
