Raymond E.J. Witte, 94, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born November 17, 1925, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. He retired from International Harvester.He was a U.S. Army World War II veteran who received two purple hearts, the silver star, and the gold star. He served on the board of the Mooreville/Eggville Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed woodworking. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, October 5, at the Union Grove Cemetery near Mooreville with Jason Parker officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include one daughter, Darlea Heitger of Eggville; two sons, Richard Witte (Cheryl) of Ossian, IN, and Ron Witte (Mary) of Eggville; 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. He a preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Jeanette I. Witte, on May 1, 2015; and eight brothers and sisters. Pallbearers will be members of the Mooreville/Eggville Volunteer Fire Department. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 4, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with the Witte family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
