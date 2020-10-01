Raymond E.J. Witte, 94, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born November 17, 1925, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. He retired from International Harvester.He was a U.S. Army World War II veteran who received two purple hearts, the silver star, and the gold star. He served on the board of the Mooreville/Eggville Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed woodworking. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, October 5, at the Union Grove Cemetery near Mooreville with Jason Parker officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include one daughter, Darlea Heitger of Eggville; two sons, Richard Witte (Cheryl) of Ossian, IN, and Ron Witte (Mary) of Eggville; 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. He a preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Jeanette I. Witte, on May 1, 2015; and eight brothers and sisters. Pallbearers will be members of the Mooreville/Eggville Volunteer Fire Department. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 4, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with the Witte family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.