Billy Sykes Wiygul at the age of 82 years old died Thursday, January 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Itawamba County on August 20, 1939; the son of John Glen Wiygul and Sue Perkins Wiygul. Billy honorably served his country in the United States Air Force from January 17, 1958 until January 16, 1962, earning the ranking of Airman 2nd Class. Before his retirement from Jesco Maintenance where he was contracted to work in maintenance at Copper Tire, Billy worked a number of years as a supervisor for Eljers and then he became a truck driver. Billy enjoyed fishing, vegetable gardening, playing solitaire, and tinkering on vehicles. Billy's quick wit and easy-going personality made him a favorite of his family and friends. Billy leaves behind his wife of 26 years, Linda Downs of the Auburn Community; two children, John Glen Wiygul and his wife, Renee, of Burlington, North Carolina, and Alisha Lynn Vaupel of Knoxville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Kevin Oliver, Johnathan Wiygul, John Rayner Wiygul, Micah Vaupel, Eli Vaupel, and Raleigh Downs; one brother, Danny Glen Wiygul of Renlap, Alabama; one niece, Nicole Lee Fowler and her husband, Don of Oklahoma and her children, Sammy and Hannah; uncle, Buster Perkins of the Tilden Community; and aunt, Janie Coker of Smithville. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Glen Wiygul and Sue Perkins Thompson; son-in-law, Kevin Vaupel; nephew, Charles Dudley Wiygul; and aunts and uncles, Leroy Perkins, Nell Parker, Buck Perkins, Kathleen Franklin, Pete Perkins, Gloria Faye Crouch, Nell Biard, Mitchell Wiygul, Wiley Wiygul, and Tommy Wiygul. Private services were held Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
