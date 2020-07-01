Glyn Owen Wiygul, age 91, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born June 7, 1929, in Nettleton, to Dorsey and Gladys Black Wiygul. He was a graduate of I.A.H.S., I.J.C., Millsaps College, and the Candler School of Theology at Emory University. He was a United Methodist Minister from 1954 to 1996, although he really never quit serving. He served at Tupelo, Amory, Clarksdale, Corinth, Batesville, Columbus and Fulton. He also served as the District Superintendent of the New Albany/Tupelo District from 1992-1996. He preached over 300 revivals and received the Denmam Evangelism Award in 1998. He was the Itawamba Community College alumnus of the year in 1987. He enjoyed quail hunting and crappie fishing in his earlier years. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Rev. Phillip Box, Rev. Bob Whiteside, and Rev. Rod Borders officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Martha Green Wiygul; two sons, Timothy "Tim" Lee Wiygul (Sally) of Tupelo, and James Dorsey "Jay" Wiygul (Mary) of Columbus; one brother, Bud Wiygul (Wanda) of the Carolina Community; ten grandchildren, Lauren Meredith, Dillon Moore, Jordon Moore, Chris Wiygul, Katie Huey (Dustin), Wesley Wiygul, Carson Taylor, Sam Taylor, Foster Wiygul, and Alden Wiygul; three great grandchildren, Harper and Hudson Wiygul, and Sadie Huey. He was preceded in death by one son, Ricky Wiygul; and his parents. Pallbearers will be Barry Green, Bro. Roy Rhyan, Chris Wiygul, Wesley Wiygul, Dustin Huey, Lent Thomas, James Neaves, Bobby Cooley, Tommy Wells, Bill Waters. Honorary pallbearers will be Ministers of the United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Glyn and Martha Wiygul Scholarship Fund at Itawamba Community College.
