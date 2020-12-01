Tommy Wiygul, 89, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Tommy was born May 30, 1931 to the late John and Effie Wallace Wiygul. On October 19, 1952, he married the love of his life and wife of 68 years, Bernice Turner. He began his career at Purnell's Pride in Tupelo, MS. In 1978, he began a career in the Roller Skating and Family Entertainment Business. He owned/operated skating rinks in Red Bay, AL and Amory, MS for many years. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and a friend to all. He enjoyed classic arcade games and Mississippi State Basketball. Tommy was a life long member of Union Grove Baptist Church of the Tilden Community. Graveside services will be at 2:30 pm on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at New Home Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Amos, and Bro. Danny Burks officiating. A brief walk-thru viewing, with social distancing will be from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. The family will not be present for the viewing due to family health concerns with Covid-19. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Tommy is survived by his wife; Bernice Wiygul, daughters; Vicki Wiygul Gray (Robin) of Fulton, and Angel Wiygul Parham (Scott) of Amory, grandchildren; Scott Gray of Crane Hill, AL, and Steve Gray (Kaylan) of Fulton. He was awaiting his first great grandchild to be born in January, sisters in law; Billie Wiygul of Fulton, and Martha Turner of Becker, Host of nieces and nephews, and special friend, Chuck Hall of Red Bay, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents; John and Effie Wallace Wiygul, sisters; Ruby Hamm, Hermaine Burnette, and Nell Beard, brothers; Mitchell Wiygul, Glenn Wiygul, and Wiley Wiygul. Honorary pallbearers will be Chuck Hall, Richard Johnson, Keith Parham, Neal Camp, Calvin Barrett, Doug Maxwell, Ronnie Bowen, Donnie Bowen, Steve Hunt, and Gordan Hester. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.