Wiley Wiygul, 91, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Itawamba County. He was born September 15, 1928 to the late John Wiygul and the late Effie Wallace Wiygul. He enjoyed everything about horses and Ole Miss Football. Private family service at 1:00 pm on Tuesday March 31, 2020 Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Leslie Grant officiating. Burial will be in Tilden Community Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Billye Wiygul; daughters: Debbie (G.A.) Curry and Joan (Roy) White; son, Mike (Beverly) Wiygul; grandchildren: Megan (Cole) Pearson, Michael (Taylor) Staub, Kristen (Nick Bryant) Reese, Ryan (Carson Robbins) Reese, David (Shelley) Dodd; great-grandchildren: Cason Pearson, Brady Staub, Aiden Staub, Grace Dodd, Allison Dodd; brother, Tommy (Bernice) Wiygul; several nices and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Glen Wiygul and Mitchell Wiygul; sisters: Hermine Barnett, Ruby Hamm, Nell Beard Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
