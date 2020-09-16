WOODLAND, MS -- Charles Curtis Wofford, 71, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at his home residence in Woodland, MS. Services will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at New Hope Church Cemetery, Woodland, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at New Hope Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at New Hope Church Cemetery.

