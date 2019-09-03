Helen Modine Wofford, 87, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born November 3, 1931 in Alabama to Joseph Walker Fleming Bagwell and Roxie Lee Taylor Bagwell. She lived most of her life in Aberdeen. She was a retired seamstress for TIL. Ms. Wofford was a wonderful cook, a compassionate caregiver, a fine Christian Woman and a wonderful loving mother. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Aberdeen. Services will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Sister Brenda Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include two daughters Donna Hill of Aberdeen, MS and Diane Wofford Dillard (Nathan) of Saltillo, MS; two sons Mike Wofford (Anita) of Kosciusko, MS and David Wofford (Darla) of Aberdeen, MS; two sisters Elease Bowen of Aberdeen, MS and Sara Gilmore (Leon) of Dallas, TX; ten grandchildren Lee Hill, Clint Hill, Justin Wofford, Hunter Wofford, Jake Nabors, Leslie Stiglets, Stacy Hood, Brett Dillard, Haylee Allen and Drew Wofford and fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son Ronnie Hill, one sister Myrtle Plunkett, one brother Gary Bagwell and one daughter-in-law Brenda Wofford. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
