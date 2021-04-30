James "Jim" Edward Wohlfarth was born March 24, 1950 to John Wohlfarth and Helen Ramey Wohlfarth in Redondo Beach, CA. He married Michelle North Wohlfarth. Jim was a Horticulturist and was the founder of Tippah County Growers. He was a member of the Primitive Baptist Church. Jim was survived by his wife: Michelle Norton Wohlfarth of Tiplersville, MS; his son: Tommy Wohlfarth (Chanda) of Greenville, MS; four daughters: Christy Wilbanks (Scott) of Falkner, MS, Ryksie Brown, of Ripley, MS, Felicia Locke (Josh) of Blue Mountain, MS and Georgia Lawrence (Richard) of Ripley, MS; one brother: Jack Wohlfarth (Doreen) of Hot Springs, AR; one sister: Janis Adams of South Carolina; seventeen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Jim went home to be with the Lord at the age of 71 on Thursday April 29, 2021, at his home in Tiplersville. The Visitation will be at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, May 3 from 12:00-until the service which will be at 2:00 p.m. Bro. Darren Owens will be officiating. The pallbearers are: Issac Adams, Tommy Flake, Ansalmo Gonzelez, Noah Guess, Richard Lawrence, Josh Locke. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. ~ Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.