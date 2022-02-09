Joann Goodson Wolf, 89, passed away on Monday, February 07, 2022 at her home. She loved her horses, being outdoors, reading and being on her farm. She was a homemaker and a Methodist. Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 09, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Burial was in Campbelltown Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Lee Wolf (Anita) of Guntown; grandchild, Amber McMahon (Matthew) of Guntown; (2) great-grandchildren, Lauren McMahon and Adam McMahon. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Art Wolf and a son, Jeff Wolf. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
