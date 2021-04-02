Corinth- Robbie Faye Bagwell Wolfe, 87 Passed away April 1, 2021 at home peacefully into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by her family members who have faithfully cared for her needs during many extended illnesses. Celebration of Life service will be 1:00 pm Monday at Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Henry Cemetery Family will receive friends Monday from 11:30 to service time. She was born at her home place in Myrtle, MS on January 6, 1934 to Donald Robert Bagwell and Mary Frances Caldtharp Bagwell. She grew up in Union County and graduated from Myrtle High School in 1953. Upon graduation from high school she was employed by Erwin Shirt Factory in New Albany, MS as a seamstress. She married the love of her life Robert Wolfe on December 31, 1953. Together they were blessed with five children, two sons and three daughters. She was a faithful wife and mother to her children and husband of 68 years. In later life she was employed with ITT/ Cortelco and retired after 17 years of service. Robbie loved the Lord and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Corinth. She worked in the nursery and in the children's dept. for several years. She dearly loved her Sunday School class and teacher. She loved to listen to gospel music while cooking family meals and serving for her family's needs. She was proud of her children and grandchildren and all that they had become in her life. She loved to cook for her family, especially on all of the holidays and birthdays. She prepared and served Sunday dinner for all of her family members every Sunday as long as she was able. Skillet fried chicken was a regular staple meal and a delicacy for all of the grandchildren as well as the adults. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and grandparents. A brother-Burnice Bagwell, two sisters-Loretta Overall and Mildred Tubbs. Robbie is survived by her husband of 68 years and by her children. Son's- Robert Joel Wolfe(Nita)of Corinth, John Alan Wolfe(Brenda) of Fairfield Bay Arkansas, Daughters- Linda Wolfe Bradley(Chris) of Corinth, Kathy Lynn Wolfe Bradley of Corinth, and Mary Elizabeth Wolfe Patterson(Jeff) of Corinth. Grandsons- Casey Bradley of Corinth, Robert Levi Bradley(Leah) of Louisiana, Dustin Bradley(Charlotte) of New Albany, Cody Stafford of Corinth. Granddaughters- Jennifer Bradley Smith(Lin) of Selmer TN, Heather Patterson of Hazel Green AL., Brittany Wolfe of Memphis TN, Delauren Patterson Sweeney(David) of Corinth. Great grandsons-Jacob Bradley of Corinth, Logan Bradley of New Albany, MS, Austin Bradley of Florida, Lincoln Carter Bradley of New Albany, MS, Titus Sweeney of Corinth MS, and Ronin Sweeney of Corinth, MS. In lieu of flowers, please give your donation to The St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN. 38105 or First Baptis Church, 501 Main Street, Corinth, MS 38834. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the Wolfe family
