William Warren "Hank" Wommack, 63, resident of Ripley, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Wommack was born December 2, 1956 in Ripley, the son of the late Franklin D. and Ivery Veda Gates Wommack. He received his education in the South Tippah School System and was employed in the manufacturing industry as long as health permitted. A Christian, Mr. Wommack will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, visiting yard sales and just "loafing". Survivors include one daughter, Becky Wommack (David) of New Albany, one sister, Linda Calhoun of Hickman, KY, a brother, Jerry Wommack of Ripley and a grandson, Kyle Wommack. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Frankie Lee Wommack. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Wommack family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
