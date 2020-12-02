Andy Wood, 74, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born in Tupelo on June 29, 1946, to Tristam and Novalee Wood. He enjoyed working on just about everything but specialized in electronic. Services will be 11 AM Thursday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Keys Cemetery. He is survived by a daughter, Karen Muirhead; two sisters, Rita Vinson of Madison and Arvie Roper of Tupelo; one sister in law, Martha Wood of Plantersville; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Marvin Wood (Ruth), Royce Wood (Mavis) and Paul Wood; two sisters, Vama Wade (Dexter) and Helen Gardner (Boyd); two brothers in law, Charles Vinson and Billy Roper. Visitation will be 10 - 11 Thursday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.