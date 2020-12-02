Andy Wood, 74, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born in Tupelo on June 29, 1946, to Tristam and Novalee Wood. He enjoyed working on just about everything but specialized in electronic. Services will be 11 AM Thursday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Keys Cemetery. He is survived by a daughter, Karen Muirhead; two sisters, Rita Vinson of Madison and Arvie Roper of Tupelo; one sister in law, Martha Wood of Plantersville; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Marvin Wood (Ruth), Royce Wood (Mavis) and Paul Wood; two sisters, Vama Wade (Dexter) and Helen Gardner (Boyd); two brothers in law, Charles Vinson and Billy Roper. Visitation will be 10 - 11 Thursday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.

