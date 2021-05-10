Anna Kathleen "Kathy" Wood, 80, previously from New Albany, MS passed away Saturday, May 1st at home in Atlanta, GA. Kathy was born in Torrington, WY to Homer and Meredith Hood, the middle of five children. She grew up on a farm, then after graduating from Torrington High School, she moved to Denver, CO to go to business school. She met and married Donald Wayne Weeks and they had two children, Kimberly Ann and Matthew Todd. In 1968, the family moved to Tupelo, MS where Valerie Michelle was born. The family moved to Germantown, TN in 1977, where Kathy remained until she moved to New Albany to live with her second husband, Boyce Edward Wood. She moved to Atlanta in 2018. Throughout her life, Kathy served others. She enjoyed serving in her church, delivering Meals on Wheels and volunteering at the local hospital. Through the 1980's she worked in the Financial Aid office of Rhodes College where she helped students understand and maintain their financial aid packages. Kathy was pre-deceased by her parents, two brothers Glenn and Ronald Hood, and both husbands Don (1964-1980) and Boyce (1989-2002). Kathy is survived by a sister, Elnora Frye of Laramie, WY, a brother Donald Hood (Esther) of Bella Vista, AR, her three children Kimberly A.W. Smith (Bradley) of Atlanta, GA, Matthew Todd Weeks (Kim) of Lakeland, TN, and Valerie Michelle Williams (Craig) of Nashville, TN, and three granddaughters, Christina Marie Smith of Santa Monica, CA, Melissa Kate Forbis (Marshall) of Nashville, TN and Bridget Elise Smith of Morrisville, NC. In addition, Kathy is survived by two grandsons Robert Christopher Williams of Nashville, TN and Michael Jordan Thompson of Memphis, TN and one great grandson Robert Carter Williams brought into the family through marriage. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, May 15 at First Baptist Church in New Albany, MS at 1:00 CDT. The service will also be live-streamed on Facebook Live. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Team Gleason Foundation at P.O. Box 24493, New Orleans, LA 70184, in honor of Kathy.
